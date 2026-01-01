HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions Logo

HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions is an endpoint detection and response platform that provides threat detection and protection capabilities for Windows and Linux endpoints. The platform includes endpoint protection platform (EPP) functionality combined with EDR capabilities. The solution supports detection through YARA and Sigma rule formats for identifying malicious files and behaviors. It includes file integrity monitoring to verify and analyze critical file integrity. The platform provides protection against specific attack techniques including DLL sideloading attacks and EDR freeze attacks. The agent is developed in Rust programming language, designed to optimize RAM and CPU consumption. The platform offers attack surface management capabilities including vulnerability management and shadow IT monitoring through a single interface. It supports air-gapped infrastructure deployments for systems isolated from external networks. HarfangLab participated in MITRE ATT&CK evaluations in 2023 and 2024, demonstrating detection and protection capabilities against adversary techniques. The platform provides visibility and monitoring across infrastructure for threat anticipation and response. The solution is part of the European Defense Platform initiative, which combines HarfangLab technology with Sekoia.io for unified cybersecurity operations.

