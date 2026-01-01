Elite Blue Team Managed EDR Logo

Elite Blue Team Managed EDR is a managed endpoint detection and response service that provides protection for servers, workstations, and devices. The service includes next-generation anti-virus capabilities, behavioral threat protection, and host network inspection. The platform offers ransomware protection, exploit prevention, and device control for USB and other peripherals. It includes host firewall functionality, kernel protection, and credential theft protection. Process protection and network isolation capabilities are provided along with file and host quarantine features. The service includes customizable rules, host restore functionality, and root cause analysis. Threat intelligence integration and behavioral analytics are incorporated into the platform. Application whitelisting and blacklisting, file block lists, and custom dashboards are available. The managed service provides security telemetry to SIEMs and MDR services for organization-wide detection. Security analysts monitor the system, respond to requests, analyze reports, and conduct monthly meetings with clients. The service is designed to protect remote users, block malicious activity, and catch compliance violations. The platform addresses the complexity of endpoint security reporting and provides expert analysis beyond basic alerting, with analysts making decisions on evaluation, action, and tuning.

Elite Blue Team Managed EDR is Managed EDR service with behavioral analytics and SIEM telemetry developed by CyberMaxx. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

