Cyble Titan Description
Cyble Titan is an endpoint security platform that provides detection and response capabilities across Windows, Linux, and macOS environments. The platform integrates with Cyble Vision threat intelligence and Cyble Data Lake to deliver threat context and detection capabilities. The agent monitors endpoints for threats and provides visibility into file, process, registry, and behavioral activity. The platform includes a cloud-native console for centralized management of endpoints, policies, and automation workflows. Titan supports custom endpoint discovery and classification using OS fingerprinting techniques. The platform includes SIGMA rule authoring capabilities for creating and deploying custom detection logic. Remote forensics and command execution features enable investigation and response actions without direct endpoint access. The platform includes integrated sandbox analysis for file detonation and behavior analysis. Detection and response capabilities are designed to work across hybrid cloud environments and support remote work scenarios. Titan provides automated incident response capabilities and AI-powered alert triage to reduce alert volume. The platform is designed to integrate with existing security infrastructure including SIEM, TIP, and EDR/XDR systems.
