WatchGuard Endpoint Security Logo

WatchGuard Endpoint Security

AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

WatchGuard Endpoint Security Description

WatchGuard Endpoint Security provides protection for devices against cyber threats through its EPDR and Advanced EPDR solutions. The product combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) functionality. The solution uses AI-powered technology to enhance security posture and includes Zero-Trust Application and Threat Hunting services. It integrates with WatchGuard Cloud for centralized management and ThreatSync for cross-domain data correlation. The endpoint security solution is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which enables administrators to manage network, endpoint, and identity security from a single interface. ThreatSync correlates data across security domains to support cross-product detection and response (XDR) capabilities. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is designed to provide visibility and intelligence across the security infrastructure. The solution aims to deliver detection and response capabilities that span multiple security layers within an organization's environment. The product has received recognition including the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Endpoint Security Solution of the Year, and achieved AAA rating in 2025 SE Labs Security Evaluation. It also participated in the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation 2025.

WatchGuard Endpoint Security FAQ

Common questions about WatchGuard Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WatchGuard Endpoint Security is AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities developed by WatchGuard. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, EDR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →