WatchGuard Endpoint Security Description

WatchGuard Endpoint Security provides protection for devices against cyber threats through its EPDR and Advanced EPDR solutions. The product combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) functionality. The solution uses AI-powered technology to enhance security posture and includes Zero-Trust Application and Threat Hunting services. It integrates with WatchGuard Cloud for centralized management and ThreatSync for cross-domain data correlation. The endpoint security solution is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which enables administrators to manage network, endpoint, and identity security from a single interface. ThreatSync correlates data across security domains to support cross-product detection and response (XDR) capabilities. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is designed to provide visibility and intelligence across the security infrastructure. The solution aims to deliver detection and response capabilities that span multiple security layers within an organization's environment. The product has received recognition including the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Endpoint Security Solution of the Year, and achieved AAA rating in 2025 SE Labs Security Evaluation. It also participated in the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation 2025.