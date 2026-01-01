WatchGuard Endpoint Security
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
WatchGuard Endpoint Security
AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities
WatchGuard Endpoint Security Description
WatchGuard Endpoint Security provides protection for devices against cyber threats through its EPDR and Advanced EPDR solutions. The product combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities with endpoint detection and response (EDR) functionality. The solution uses AI-powered technology to enhance security posture and includes Zero-Trust Application and Threat Hunting services. It integrates with WatchGuard Cloud for centralized management and ThreatSync for cross-domain data correlation. The endpoint security solution is part of WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform, which enables administrators to manage network, endpoint, and identity security from a single interface. ThreatSync correlates data across security domains to support cross-product detection and response (XDR) capabilities. WatchGuard Endpoint Security is designed to provide visibility and intelligence across the security infrastructure. The solution aims to deliver detection and response capabilities that span multiple security layers within an organization's environment. The product has received recognition including the 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award, 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Endpoint Security Solution of the Year, and achieved AAA rating in 2025 SE Labs Security Evaluation. It also participated in the MITRE ATT&CK Enterprise Evaluation 2025.
WatchGuard Endpoint Security FAQ
Common questions about WatchGuard Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
WatchGuard Endpoint Security is AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities developed by WatchGuard. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, EDR.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership