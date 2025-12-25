Bitdefender GravityZone EDR Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a comprehensive endpoint security platform that combines prevention, protection, detection, and response capabilities to stop ransomware and advanced attacks. The solution features automated cross-endpoint correlation that consolidates related incidents across multiple endpoints into unified larger incidents, accelerating investigation and response workflows. Built on a prevention-first foundation, it includes technologies such as Patch Management, Exploit Defense, Fileless Attack Defense, HyperDetect Tunable AI, and Cloud Sandboxing. The platform provides real-time attack visualization with graphical representations of attack chains, enabling security analysts to understand incident origins, propagation paths, and impact. GravityZone EDR offers advanced risk management capabilities that identify, score, and mitigate risks from software vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and user behavior. It includes powerful threat hunting tools with Historical Search and Live Search for identifying Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) and supporting compliance requirements. The solution correlates events to identify threats that bypass other security layers and demonstrates high percentages of actionable detections with minimal noise in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations. It extends beyond traditional EDR to provide XDR capabilities across endpoints, identities, productivity applications, networks, clouds, and mobile devices.