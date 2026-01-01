Huntress Managed EDR Description

Huntress Managed EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that provides protection for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. The product includes a proprietary EDR agent developed in-house rather than relying on third-party EDR technology. The solution operates with a 24/7 AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) that monitors endpoints continuously. The service includes threat hunting capabilities performed by security analysts who investigate and respond to potential threats on behalf of customers. Key detection capabilities include identifying persistent footholds where attackers abuse legitimate applications and processes, behavioral analysis to detect malicious process behavior, and ransomware canaries that monitor for early indicators of ransomware activity. The platform reports protecting 4.5 million endpoints with a false positive rate below 1% and an 8-minute mean time to respond (MTTR). The service model combines automated detection with human analyst oversight to triage alerts and reduce false positives. The solution supports cross-platform deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems, with Linux support currently in open beta. The managed service approach aims to provide enterprise-grade endpoint protection without requiring organizations to maintain their own dedicated SOC infrastructure.