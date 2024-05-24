OpenText Core EDR Logo

OpenText Core EDR

by OpenText Cybersecurity

EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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OpenText Core EDR Description

OpenText Core EDR is an endpoint detection and response platform that combines endpoint protection, SIEM, and SOAR capabilities in a single solution. The platform is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams managing multiple client environments. The solution deploys through a single lightweight agent with pre-configured policies. It correlates events across endpoints, network, and identity data to provide threat visibility. The built-in SIEM component aggregates and analyzes security events in real-time, while the integrated SOAR functionality automates containment, remediation, and investigation through pre-built and customizable playbooks. Core capabilities include vulnerability assessment using CVE standards to detect risks from unpatched software and exposed endpoints, real-time monitoring with continuously updated threat intelligence, and alert prioritization with incident summaries and guided response steps. The platform supports multi-tenant management through a cloud-native console, allowing administrators to monitor and configure multiple client environments from a single interface. It provides syslog and API integrations for connecting with IT, security, network, cloud, and PSA tools. The solution includes logging and incident response capabilities designed to support compliance requirements for standards including NIS2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27001. For existing OpenText Core Endpoint Protection users, the EDR module can be added without redeployment or configuration changes.

OpenText Core EDR FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Core EDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Core EDR is EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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