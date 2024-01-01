A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.
Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes. Administrators can dynamically configure the set of packs, queries, and/or file integrity monitoring target paths using tags. Doorman takes advantage of osquery's TLS configuration, logger, and distributed read/write endpoints, to give administrators visibility across a fleet of devices with minimal overhead and intrusiveness. At a glance, Doorman makes extensive use of tags. A node's configuration is dependent on the tags it shares with packs, queries, and/or file paths. As tags are added and/or removed, a node's configuration will change. For example, it's possible to assign a set of packs and queries a baseline tag. To ensure all nodes then receive this baseline configuration, you simply assign the baseline tag to the nodes you wish to include. State of the node: Click on any node to view its recent activity, original enrollment date, time of its last check-in, and the set of packs and queries that are configured for it. This view provides an 'at-a-glance' view on the current state of a node. Distributed queries: With Doorman, you can distribute a
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.