SilverSky Managed Endpoint Detection and Response Description

SilverSky Managed Endpoint Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides continuous 24x7 monitoring and response for endpoint security threats. The service combines the Cynet All-in-One platform with SilverSky's Security Operations Center capabilities. The solution includes endpoint protection platform (EPP) functionality with multiple prevention technologies designed to stop ransomware, fileless malware, lateral movement, credential theft, and zero-day exploits. The platform incorporates AI algorithms for threat detection and automated response actions. Additional capabilities include endpoint misconfiguration detection and remediation for identifying CVEs, network detection and response (NDR) for analyzing network behaviors, email security for cloud email gateways, and mobile threat protection for Android, iOS, and ChromeOS devices. The platform also offers SaaS and cloud security posture management for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments. The service provides alert triage, investigation, and endpoint quarantine capabilities when appropriate. Security analysts assist with endpoint policy configuration and tuning based on experience across multiple customer environments. The platform includes integrated dashboards, incident management, and reporting functionality. Cynet achieved top scores in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK evaluation with 100% coverage across all domains, demonstrating detection capabilities across 142 different attack types. The platform includes built-in automated investigation playbooks with options for custom playbook creation.