FireEye Endpoint Security APIs provide programmatic access to endpoint security operations through multiple API interfaces. The APIs enable organizations to integrate endpoint security capabilities into their existing workflows and automation systems. The Lighthouse API provides access to endpoint information, acquisitions, alerts, conditions, indicators, and containment operations. This API serves as the primary interface for querying and managing endpoint security data. The Messagebus API offers read access to the event communication system used between Endpoint services and modules. This enables monitoring and integration with the internal event stream of the endpoint security platform. The Plugin Manager API allows installation, uninstallation, upgrade, rollback, and enable/disable operations for modules on an Endpoint instance. This provides control over the modular components of the endpoint security deployment. The Platform Service API enables create, read, update, and delete operations for module key configurations. This API manages the configuration settings for various modules within the endpoint security platform. All APIs are documented with OpenAPI specifications, providing standardized interface definitions for integration and development purposes.
