Todyl Endpoint Security Description

Todyl Endpoint Security combines Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) capabilities in a single agent solution. The product provides protection against ransomware, malware, file-less attacks, in-memory attacks, and Living-off-the-Land techniques. The solution uses machine learning-powered behavioral analytics and dynamic detection rules to identify threats. It collects and analyzes endpoint telemetry data and automatically maps detected threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The platform performs continuous scanning of file updates, including changes, additions, and deletions. Automated response capabilities include isolating compromised endpoints, quarantining infected files, and disabling or killing malicious processes. The system can disable individual processes rather than entire applications to minimize operational disruption. Response modes can be customized based on tenant requirements. The product deploys through a lightweight agent and provides management through a single interface. It integrates with other Todyl platform solutions for centralized threat, risk, and compliance management. The solution includes 24/7 endpoint protection with automated threat prevention and behavioral detection capabilities.