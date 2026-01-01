LMNTRIX Endpoint Security Description

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security is a component of the LMNTRIX XDR platform that combines Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities. The solution uses AI-driven analytics to detect and block known and unknown threats in real time, including ransomware, malicious macros, and file-less attacks. The NGAV component provides threat prevention through machine learning and behavioral analysis, while the EDR component offers real-time visibility into endpoint activity for anomaly detection, forensic investigation, and incident response. The platform supports both automated and manual response actions. The solution deploys a lightweight agent across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints, including end-user computing devices and servers in cloud and on-premises environments. Management is performed through a cloud-based console hosted on AWS. Key capabilities include real-time detection of exploits and malware, ransomware prevention, malicious macro blocking, root cause analysis, post-breach forensics, breach validation, encrypted and in-memory attack detection, proactive threat hunting, behavioral tracking, and threat containment through file quarantine and system isolation. The platform provides centralized monitoring and visibility across all endpoints with automated threat detection and remediation to reduce response time. It includes forensic capabilities for reconstructing attack paths and analyzing endpoint telemetry.