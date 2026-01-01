LMNTRIX Endpoint Security Logo

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security

AI-driven endpoint security combining NGAV and EDR capabilities via XDR

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security Description

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security is a component of the LMNTRIX XDR platform that combines Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities. The solution uses AI-driven analytics to detect and block known and unknown threats in real time, including ransomware, malicious macros, and file-less attacks. The NGAV component provides threat prevention through machine learning and behavioral analysis, while the EDR component offers real-time visibility into endpoint activity for anomaly detection, forensic investigation, and incident response. The platform supports both automated and manual response actions. The solution deploys a lightweight agent across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints, including end-user computing devices and servers in cloud and on-premises environments. Management is performed through a cloud-based console hosted on AWS. Key capabilities include real-time detection of exploits and malware, ransomware prevention, malicious macro blocking, root cause analysis, post-breach forensics, breach validation, encrypted and in-memory attack detection, proactive threat hunting, behavioral tracking, and threat containment through file quarantine and system isolation. The platform provides centralized monitoring and visibility across all endpoints with automated threat detection and remediation to reduce response time. It includes forensic capabilities for reconstructing attack paths and analyzing endpoint telemetry.

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security FAQ

Common questions about LMNTRIX Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LMNTRIX Endpoint Security is AI-driven endpoint security combining NGAV and EDR capabilities via XDR developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →