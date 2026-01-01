Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible Logo

Cyber Crucible is an endpoint security solution that provides automated prevention of data theft, ransomware, and identity theft attacks. The product operates autonomously without requiring human intervention, using AI-enhanced behavioral modeling and patented analytics to detect and respond to threats. The solution deploys agents on desktops, servers, and cloud environments that detect malicious activity using novel telemetry sources. When threats are identified, the system makes autonomous on-system decisions and responds by hiding data and suspending malicious programs. The response time is under 200 milliseconds. The product addresses three primary threat categories: data breaches by stopping data exfiltration before information leaves the system, ransomware by halting encryption processes, and identity theft by preventing the theft of tokens, credentials, and keys. The detection mechanism uses patented and patent-pending sensors combined with behavioral modeling. Root cause evidence is stored for each incident. The decision-making process occurs entirely on the protected system without requiring external analysis or human review. Cyber Crucible positions itself as handling zero-day attacks through its behavioral analysis approach rather than signature-based detection. The solution is designed to reduce the need for multiple security layers and add-on products by providing integrated protection against multiple attack vectors.

