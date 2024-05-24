Nexigen Endpoint Security Description

Nexigen Endpoint Security is a managed endpoint detection and response solution that provides protection for devices connected to business networks. The product operates through a 24/7 in-house Security Operations Center that monitors endpoints for threats and provides real-time detection and response capabilities. The solution implements a Zero Trust security model, requiring verification of all access requests regardless of origin. It includes two-factor authentication to add an additional layer of identity verification before granting access to systems. The platform utilizes AI-driven security measures with an onboarding and tuning program that customizes the AI to specific organizational security requirements. The AI provides continuous oversight and generates recommended actions based on detected threats. Application control features allow administrators to manage which applications can run on endpoints through whitelist and blacklist configurations. When security incidents occur, the service performs forensic analysis to investigate the source and nature of threats. The solution adheres to NIST Standard framework guidelines and provides reporting capabilities to communicate security status. The product is designed to serve businesses of various sizes, with specific options tailored for small to medium-sized businesses.