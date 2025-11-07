Somansa Privacy-i EDR Logo

Somansa Privacy-i EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that combines next-generation antivirus capabilities with data loss prevention in a single agent. The product uses a two-level detection approach: pattern-based detection for signature-based malware and behavior-based detection for advanced threats including fileless attacks, ransomware, and zero-day exploits. The solution implements the MITRE ATT&CK framework for cyber attack kill chain analysis and provides automated endpoint correlation analysis across devices. It performs real-time threat detection and response at the endpoint level, with automated malware analysis and mitigation that does not require administrator intervention. Privacy-i EDR includes real-time quarantine and backup recovery capabilities, detecting anomalous behavior and restoring data to pre-tampering states. The product integrates endpoint security functions including personal data protection, data leakage prevention, and PC vulnerability scanning through a unified agent architecture. The solution achieved VB100 certification from Virus Bulletin with a 99.52% detection rate and 0% false positive rate. It is a member of the Microsoft Virus Initiative, receiving threat information directly from Microsoft. The product supports coordinated response between network detection and response (NDR) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems. Privacy-i EDR has been deployed in environments with 5,000+ users and is used by organizations including Samsung, LG, POSCO, and Coupang.

