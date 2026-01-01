Huawei HiSec Endpoint
Huawei HiSec Endpoint
Huawei HiSec Endpoint Description
HiSec Endpoint is an endpoint security product that provides detection and response capabilities for enterprise endpoints. The solution uses client software deployed on endpoints to monitor and detect abnormal behavior in real time. The product employs a third-generation Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) combined with Huawei's Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine for dynamic behavior analysis. It performs multi-dimensional threat detection to identify potential security threats and can automatically handle threat events through actions such as isolating malicious files, terminating suspicious processes, and eliminating viruses. HiSec Endpoint includes ransomware protection with event-triggered backup capabilities. The system performs kernel-level real-time detection of ransomware behavior and enables immediate file backup. Encrypted files can be rolled back with one-click recovery. The product uses a dual backup mechanism combining local backup and cloud storage backup. The solution provides intrusion path tracing capabilities with endpoint-cloud collaborative tracing. It supports deep tracing across up to 100 network hops with full visibility into processes to identify the source of threats. The system can integrate with firewalls and other security devices for coordinated network defense. HiSec Endpoint offers access control features including zero-trust access control for internal and external networks, multi-factor authentication, and fine-grained access policy configuration. It performs security compliance baseline checks with 20 periodic check items, dynamic threat assessment, and risk analysis to control endpoint access to enterprise networks.
Huawei HiSec Endpoint is EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control developed by Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Backup, Behavioral Analysis.
