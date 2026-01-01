Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution Logo

Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution

AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution Description

Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution is an endpoint protection platform that combines next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response, and behavioral analysis capabilities. The platform integrates threat intelligence from Cyble Vision to provide real-time context on indicators of compromise, threat actors, and ransomware activity. The solution includes Blaze, an agentic AI engine that enables autonomous threat analysis, adaptive learning, and automated response actions without manual intervention. Blaze analyzes alerts in real time, triggers containment or remediation actions, and continuously refines detection logic based on new threat events. The platform provides forensic visibility through full endpoint telemetry and event correlation for investigations. It maps alerts to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and offers intelligent triage with risk-based alerting to reduce false positives. Response capabilities include one-click isolation and containment, along with secure forensic analysis in isolated environments. Cyble Titan supports cross-platform coverage for Windows, Linux, and macOS endpoints. The solution is designed for hybrid, remote, and multi-OS environments with a lightweight footprint. It detects ransomware, zero-day threats, polymorphic malware, and identifies malicious activity through behavioral detection before execution. The platform offers centralized management and connects with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR tools for integration into existing security operations workflows.

Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution is AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response developed by Cyble. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Behavioral Analysis.

