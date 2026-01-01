IBM QRadar EDR Description

IBM QRadar EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that provides threat detection and automated remediation capabilities for endpoint security. The product uses AI-powered alert management to reduce false positives and automate alert handling based on analyst decisions. The solution features NanoOS technology for endpoint visibility, designed to be undetectable by adversaries while monitoring processes and applications. It includes behavioral tree visualization that provides attack storylines to help analysts investigate and respond to incidents. QRadar EDR offers Detection Strategy (DeStra) scripting functionality, allowing users to create custom detection strategies beyond preconfigured models without requiring endpoint reboots. The solution includes ransomware detection and prevention capabilities with near real-time response. The product provides automated threat remediation for known and unknown threats using continuously-learning AI. It includes guided remediation features and containment controls accessible through the behavioral tree interface. QRadar EDR is available in both SaaS and on-premises deployment options to support organizations with data sovereignty requirements, regulatory compliance needs, or air-gapped environments. The solution includes three stages of incident response: triaging, response, and protection policies. An optional managed service (QRadar MDR) is available, providing 24x7 managed endpoint detection and response delivered by IBM Managed Security Services.