GoSecure Titan® Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
GoSecure Titan EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that provides threat detection and response capabilities for endpoints. The product uses an open framework that integrates multiple EDR tools including Microsoft and Checkpoint alongside GoSecure's proprietary EDR system. The solution detects malware on-disk, monitors suspicious behavior in the operating system, and performs advanced threat detection in physical memory. It addresses threats that bypass traditional antivirus through techniques like obfuscation, encryption, and fileless malware operating in memory. The platform applies machine learning to on-disk, OS behavior, and in-memory threat data to reduce false positives and improve threat detection accuracy. Predictive analytics integrates behavioral analysis across disk, OS, and memory, accessing a threat library of over 4,000 traits and capabilities to predict threat intentions and identify root causes. Automatic mitigation capabilities include quarantine, kill process, and inoculate functions to terminate threats in early stages. Additional mitigation options provide time to focus on high-priority threats and make informed decisions. The solution is available as a cloud-delivered service through managed security services or on-premises deployment, offered as part of the GoSecure Titan MXDR Foundation platform that extends threat detection across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments.

GoSecure Titan® Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) is EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities developed by GoSecure. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud, EDR.

