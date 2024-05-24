Exein Runtime Description

Exein Runtime is a security solution designed for IoT devices and edge computing environments. The product consists of two main components: Runtime Agent and Runtime Platform. The Runtime Agent embeds directly into device firmware to provide security monitoring at the system level. It monitors system activity and detects statistical deviations that may indicate threats. The agent tracks network connections, socket operations, and other system behaviors to identify and block potential threats. The Runtime Platform collects threat intelligence from all IoT devices running Runtime Agents across a fleet. It uses generative AI to analyze device behavior and provide incident analysis, explaining what caused each security incident and offering recommendations for prevention. The solution is built using Rust for performance in resource-constrained environments and leverages eBPF technology to extend kernel capabilities without modifying kernel source code. It is enhanced by Pulsar, an open-source security observability framework developed by Exein. The system provides automated monitoring and anomaly detection capabilities, with the ability to analyze network threats and system operations. The platform offers fleet-wide visibility and uses fine-tuned large language models for deep device analysis and comprehensive oversight of IoT security posture.