Loading...
Exein Runtime is a security solution designed for IoT devices and edge computing environments. The product consists of two main components: Runtime Agent and Runtime Platform. The Runtime Agent embeds directly into device firmware to provide security monitoring at the system level. It monitors system activity and detects statistical deviations that may indicate threats. The agent tracks network connections, socket operations, and other system behaviors to identify and block potential threats. The Runtime Platform collects threat intelligence from all IoT devices running Runtime Agents across a fleet. It uses generative AI to analyze device behavior and provide incident analysis, explaining what caused each security incident and offering recommendations for prevention. The solution is built using Rust for performance in resource-constrained environments and leverages eBPF technology to extend kernel capabilities without modifying kernel source code. It is enhanced by Pulsar, an open-source security observability framework developed by Exein. The system provides automated monitoring and anomaly detection capabilities, with the ability to analyze network threats and system operations. The platform offers fleet-wide visibility and uses fine-tuned large language models for deep device analysis and comprehensive oversight of IoT security posture.
Common questions about Exein Runtime including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Exein Runtime is Runtime security agent for IoT devices with AI-based threat detection developed by Exein. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Runtime Security, Firmware Analysis.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
Kernel-level runtime integrity verification using NSA-licensed technology.
Continuously verifies OS kernel runtime integrity using NSA-licensed technology.
Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox