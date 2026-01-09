Zip Endpoint Security
Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices
Zip Endpoint Security Description
Zip Endpoint Security is a management platform that automates the deployment and configuration of CrowdStrike endpoint detection and response capabilities across macOS and Windows devices. The platform provides a centralized interface for managing CrowdStrike sensor installation, configuration, and maintenance. The solution handles automated deployment of CrowdStrike agents to eligible devices with one-click installation across different operating systems and processor types. It monitors agent health and version status, automatically rolling out sensors to newly registered devices. The platform manages detection and prevention policies, maintains sensor updates, and enforces USB device policies. Zip surfaces CrowdStrike security incidents within its interface and enables direct triage and resolution of threats. The platform includes 24/7 threat hunting capabilities with threat detection, prevention, and response functions. It correlates identity information from Google, Azure, and Okta with endpoint security data. The solution integrates with existing device management solutions and provides visibility into endpoint security status through a unified dashboard. Organizations can configure and manage CrowdStrike deployments without manual implementation processes that typically require weeks of configuration work.
