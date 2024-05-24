Kaseya EDR Description

Kaseya EDR is a cloud-based endpoint detection and response solution that monitors and protects endpoints across Windows, MacOS, and Linux platforms. The software provides behavioral analysis to detect suspicious activities and fileless attacks that evade traditional defenses, utilizing deep memory analysis for threat identification. The solution includes a patented correlation engine designed to reduce false positives and prioritize critical alerts. It focuses on detecting the top 20 critical behaviors to minimize alert fatigue. Detection capabilities are aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide context for security analysts. Response capabilities include one-click actions to terminate processes, isolate hosts, and quarantine files directly from the alert dashboard. The platform offers over 65 automated response actions to interrupt threat kill chains. It includes proprietary ransomware detection with a rollback feature to restore encrypted files. The software provides built-in mitigation guidance from security analysts through automated recommendations. When integrated with Kaseya RMM solutions, it enables one-click deployment and unified alert management from a single dashboard. Independent testing by Miercom verified that the solution detects 99.62% of malware when paired with Kaseya antivirus software. The platform is designed for deployment across desktops, notebooks, and servers.