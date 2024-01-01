Access a repository of Analytic Stories and security guides mapped to industry frameworks, with Splunk searches, machine learning algorithms, and playbooks for threat detection and response.
Zentral is an Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory. The Zentral docs are in the docs directory. They are published at https://docs.zentral.io. Releases You will find the latest release information on GitHub.
A tool that collects and displays user activity and system events on a Windows system.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
A compliant audit log tool that provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events.