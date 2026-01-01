HarfangLab EDR
HarfangLab EDR
HarfangLab EDR Description
HarfangLab EDR is an endpoint detection and response platform designed to protect workstations and servers against cyber threats. The solution provides endpoint protection platform capabilities including antivirus with malware database, firewall, and device control features. The platform supports both cloud and on-premises deployment with feature parity across environments. Agents are designed to consume approximately 250 MB RAM and 1% CPU, with updates that do not require terminal reboots. The solution supports multiple operating systems. Detection capabilities utilize YARA and Sigma rule formats that can be accessed and customized. The platform includes two AI models: Ashley for malware detection, malicious PowerShell script identification, and threat intelligence enrichment; and Kio, an assistant for documentation and data queries using natural language. The solution provides investigation tools for contextualizing, aggregating, and correlating security events to identify attacker techniques. It includes API access for integration with existing security infrastructure and workflows. HarfangLab is developed as a European solution with data hosting in Europe. The platform offers flexible update options for remote or isolated environments to support compliance and data confidentiality requirements.
