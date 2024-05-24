Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ Description

Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation is an endpoint security solution that focuses on behavior-based detection technology to identify and respond to threats. The product operates on the principle that when prevention fails, detection becomes critical for security operations. The solution maintains a repository of forensics data that supports its detection capabilities. It incorporates predictive algorithms to analyze endpoint behavior and identify potential threats before they cause damage. The technology is designed to enable organizations to stop attacks and remediate affected systems proactively. The product combines behavioral detection with forensics data collection to provide visibility into endpoint activities. The predictive analytics component analyzes patterns and behaviors to anticipate potential security incidents. This approach allows security teams to take action before an attack fully executes or causes significant damage to systems. Proactive Remediation is positioned as a solution for organizations that recognize the limitations of prevention-only security strategies and need detection and response capabilities that can act quickly when threats bypass initial defenses.