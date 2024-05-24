Viettel VCS-aJiant Logo

Viettel VCS-aJiant

EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response

Endpoint Security Commercial
0

Viettel VCS-aJiant Description

VCS-aJiant is an integrated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) solution that provides protection, detection, and response capabilities at the endpoint level. The solution monitors endpoint behavior using kernel-mode Filter Drivers to track files, processes, memory, network, and registry activities. The platform performs real-time behavioral analysis and uses MITRE ATT&CK-based models combined with IOC/IOA correlation and user/entity behavior profiling for threat detection. It includes automated incident response capabilities to address malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats. VCS-aJiant provides kill-chain visualization for analyzing multi-stage attacks and tracking root causes. The system automatically correlates attack chains and groups related alerts to reduce noise. Remote investigation and response capabilities allow administrators to isolate endpoints, search logs, kill processes, and snapshot systems without physical access. The solution consists of three components: agents deployed on endpoints that monitor behavior and communicate via encrypted SSL, a central processing cluster that performs real-time analytics and threat detection, and a web portal for unified management. The platform supports Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. Administrators can manage rules, deploy policies, and monitor endpoint health through a centralized dashboard. The solution integrates with SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platforms, sandboxing tools, and malware analysis systems.

Viettel VCS-aJiant FAQ

Common questions about Viettel VCS-aJiant including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viettel VCS-aJiant is EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response developed by Viettel Security. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with APT, Behavioral Analysis, EDR.

