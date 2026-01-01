Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Logo

Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is an endpoint security solution designed to detect and respond to threats on endpoint devices. The product is part of Xcitium's broader security platform that includes endpoint security capabilities. The solution provides detection and response functionality for endpoints within enterprise environments. It operates as part of Xcitium's unified security platform, which offers multiple deployment options across US and EU regions for both standard and enterprise implementations. Xcitium EDR is positioned alongside other security offerings from the company, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Advanced Endpoint Protection services. The platform provides access through web-based interfaces with separate login portals for different geographic regions and enterprise tiers. The product is designed for organizations seeking endpoint visibility and threat response capabilities as part of their security operations. It functions within Xcitium's broader security ecosystem that encompasses endpoint and network security solutions.

Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities developed by Xcitium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, EDR, Endpoint Detection And Response.

