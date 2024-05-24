Comodo EDR Security Logo

Comodo EDR Security

EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities

Endpoint Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Comodo EDR Security Description

Comodo EDR Security is an endpoint detection and response solution designed to provide threat detection and response capabilities for enterprise endpoints. The product monitors endpoint activities to identify potential security threats and malicious behavior across organizational devices. The solution operates as part of Comodo's endpoint security portfolio, focusing on detecting and responding to advanced threats that may bypass traditional antivirus solutions. It provides visibility into endpoint activities and enables security teams to investigate and respond to security incidents. The EDR platform is designed to help organizations identify suspicious activities, analyze potential threats, and take appropriate response actions to contain and remediate security incidents on endpoints. It aims to reduce the time between threat detection and response through automated and manual investigation capabilities. Comodo EDR Security targets organizations seeking to enhance their endpoint security posture beyond traditional signature-based detection methods. The solution is intended for security operations teams that need to monitor, investigate, and respond to endpoint-based threats across their infrastructure.

Comodo EDR Security FAQ

Common questions about Comodo EDR Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Comodo EDR Security is EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities developed by Comodo. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with EDR, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox