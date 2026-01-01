HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard Logo

HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard

Behavioral ransomware detection engine with automated blocking capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard Description

HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard is a specialized component within HarfangLab's EDR platform that focuses on identifying and blocking ransomware attacks through behavioral analysis. The engine operates as part of the broader endpoint detection and response solution. The detection engine employs two complementary methods for ransomware identification. First, it deploys canary files throughout the system and monitors for their modification or deletion, which can indicate ransomware activity. Second, it uses operating system activity heuristics to identify ransomware-related behaviors such as abnormal file read, write, or delete speeds, and suspicious file extension changes. The engine can be configured to automatically block malicious processes when ransomware behavior is detected. This automated response capability allows organizations to stop ransomware attacks in progress without requiring manual intervention. Ransomguard functions as one of several detection engines within the HarfangLab EDR platform, working alongside other components including YARA signature-based detection, Sigma behavioral rules, IOC matching, and AI-powered analysis engines.

HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard FAQ

Common questions about HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard is Behavioral ransomware detection engine with automated blocking capabilities developed by HarfangLab. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, EDR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →