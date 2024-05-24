TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware Logo

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware

by TeamT5

EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionAptIoc
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TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware Description

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware is an endpoint detection and response platform designed to protect against advanced persistent threats and ransomware attacks. The solution functions as a managed detection and response platform that combines threat hunting capabilities with ransomware prevention and continuous monitoring. The platform provides compromise assessment, auto-investigation, and orchestration capabilities for threat detection and incident response. It includes over 100 built-in indicators of compromise and thousands of backdoor indicators to identify threats in post-compromised environments. The solution enables remote execution of incident response actions. ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware integrates threat intelligence into its detection and response workflows, using intelligence-driven cyber defense methodologies. The platform is positioned to help enterprises identify threats and take action through security expertise embedded in the MDR service. The solution is part of TeamT5's broader product portfolio that includes ThreatSonar for advanced threat hunting and ThreatVision for threat intelligence. The platform targets enterprise environments requiring protection against sophisticated attack campaigns and ransomware operations.

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware FAQ

Common questions about TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware is EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR developed by TeamT5. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, APT, IOC.

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