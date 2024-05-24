Loading...
Hyper-converged infrastructure solution for virtualization and cloud computing
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
AI-powered CNAPP combining SAST, DAST, API, SCA, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM capabilities
Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform
Agentless CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and risk management
Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection
Unified CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and threat detection
Cloud security platform for threat prevention across apps, networks, workloads
Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis
Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities
Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection
CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization
CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring
Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes
CNAPP platform for multi-cloud security with risk mgmt and threat detection
AI-enhanced CNAPP securing cloud environments from dev to runtime
Full-stack edge compute platform with AI-ready performance and security
Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security
Real-time cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s & serverless
Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance
Malware scanning for cloud object storage and file services
Runtime security for physical, virtual, cloud, and container workloads
Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection
Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone
Multi-cloud security platform for workloads, identities, and compliance
Enterprise cloud computing platform with HCI, VDI, and hybrid cloud solutions
Unified cloud security platform with Zero Trust protection for multi-cloud
Multi-cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and serverless apps
Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Runtime workload protection for cloud and containerized environments
Runtime CNAPP unifying cloud, workload, and app security with detection & response
AI-driven cloud-native security platform for runtime threat detection
Multi-cloud CIEM for IAM misconfiguration monitoring and least privilege enforcement
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
Cloud asset inventory and query tool for discovering and analyzing cloud resources
Cloud workload protection platform for vulnerability scanning and management
Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes
Cloud-native app security platform covering code to cloud with SAST, SCA, IaC
Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless
AI-powered cloud security analyst for threat detection and response automation
Kubernetes and cloud monitoring platform with managed Prometheus service
CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights
Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.
CNAPP for securing cloud-native apps with CSPM, DLP, and threat protection
Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments
Unified cloud platform integrating cloud, edge, AI, data, and security services
Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments
Cloud-native network security for AWS workloads with IP reputation blocking
Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle
Cloud-based collaboration environment for secure software development
Container-based app deployment & database mgmt platform with security features
Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform for vulnerability & runtime security
Open-source CNAPP for vuln, malware, secrets, & compliance scanning w/ ThreatGraph
CNAPP for runtime threat detection and protection in cloud environments
CNAPP with eBPF sensors for runtime detection & response across cloud environments
Cloud workload protection platform securing apps, data, and infrastructure
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
Software-defined load balancer for Kubernetes, cloud, and datacenter environments
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
Cloud platform offering scalable infrastructure, backup, and DevSecOps testing.
Platform for deploying software to Army systems with automated compliance
Secure platform for deploying software to military systems and airgapped envs
Multi-cloud DevSecOps platform for secure software delivery across clouds
AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Security solution for KVM hypervisor in tactical virtualization environments
Confidential computing platform for building secure, privacy-preserving applications.
AI-powered cloud solutions provider built on Azure for UK-based enterprises
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.
Private managed cloud hosting with dedicated infra and disaster recovery.
Cloud-native physical security platform for video, access control & monitoring.
Multi-cloud workload protection with real-time risk detection & compliance.
Unified CNAPP consolidating CSPM, CIEM, and CWPP for multi-cloud security.
Unified platform for cloud, SaaS, and DNS security posture management.
Dedicated cloud test/dev environment for healthcare orgs using ClearDATA.
In-tenant malware scanning for AWS, Azure & GCP object storage.
Malware scanning solution for Azure Blob Storage with in-tenant detection.
AWS-native malware scanning & data classification for S3 and other AWS storage.
Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.
Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.
AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.
Hardware-based confidential VMs for secure, isolated cloud workloads.
Hosts GitLab in a confidential compute environment with zero cloud provider visibility.
Managed PaaS offering on HPE GreenLake with private & hybrid cloud options.
Proactive cloud security platform built for cloud-native architectures.
Confidential computing platform deploying apps to secure enclaves, no code changes needed.
Agentless CNAPP for cloud vulnerability mgmt, posture, and compliance.
Secures cloud servers from APTs, malicious hardware, and insider threats.
Cloud security suite for auto-detecting and remediating misconfigs across multi-cloud.
Autonomous AI-driven purple team platform for cloud threat exposure mgmt.
Multi-tenant cloud security platform for MSSPs across AWS, Azure, and GCP.
AI assistant for cloud identity visibility, risk prioritization & least privilege.
Cloud asset discovery & threat detection with continuous monitoring & CI/CD integration.
AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.
Unified CNAPP for cloud security across infra, apps, data, and identities.
Integrates CSPM with CI/CD and app-layer context, linking risks to product teams.
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API that uses CLAMAV and YARA engines to detect malware in AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage objects.
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
