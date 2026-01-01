Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Logo

Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Multi-cloud CIEM for IAM misconfiguration monitoring and least privilege enforcement

Cloud Security
Commercial
Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Description

Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) is a component of Cyscale's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides continuous monitoring of identity and access management configurations across multi-cloud environments. The solution scans cloud resources for IAM misconfigurations and helps organizations enforce least privilege access policies. The platform offers an Identity Dashboard that provides visibility into user and service identities across cloud infrastructure, including SSO status, MFA adoption, access permissions, groups, risk levels, and policy violations. It integrates with identity providers to consolidate user provisioning data and automatically highlights user access misconfigurations. The solution supports compliance requirements through built-in templates for frameworks including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, GDPR, ISO27001, CIS, and NIST. It includes over 500 out-of-the-box security controls for access management and entitlement compliance. The platform operates in an agentless manner and provides contextual analysis of cloud misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, access, and data across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments. Access reviews are facilitated through a centralized view of cloud-based user assets, enabling security teams to understand user-related alerts, policy violations, and areas requiring least privilege enforcement. The solution aims to reduce attack surface through comprehensive identity management program controls including IAM policies, IAM roles, and multi-factor authentication.

Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) FAQ

Common questions about Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) is Multi-cloud CIEM for IAM misconfiguration monitoring and least privilege enforcement developed by Cyscale Limited. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, CNAPP, Cloud Security.

