Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Description

Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a security solution for cloud-native environments including containers, Kubernetes, serverless deployments, and servers. The platform provides vulnerability management with runtime context to identify in-use packages and active risks, enabling teams to prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitability, exposure, and asset criticality. The platform offers real-time threat detection powered by Falco, with out-of-the-box detection rules curated by Sysdig's Threat Research Team. It captures system calls, interactive commands, and metadata for incident investigation and response workflows. For compliance and posture management, the platform correlates Kubernetes security violations with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) manifests and can auto-generate pull requests for remediation. The agent provides visibility across hybrid cloud environments, supporting both cloud and on-premises workloads. The platform integrates vulnerability findings with context from multiple domains to reduce alert noise and focuses on runtime visibility to detect active threats. It includes capabilities for container security, workload protection, and compliance monitoring designed specifically for cloud-native architectures.