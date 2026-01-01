Uptycs Juno AI Logo

Uptycs Juno AI

AI-enhanced CNAPP securing cloud environments from dev to runtime

Uptycs Juno AI Description

Uptycs Juno AI is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security coverage across the entire cloud lifecycle from development to runtime. The platform incorporates Juno AI Assistant, an integrated security analyst assistant designed to interpret detection data, accelerate investigations, and provide verifiable conclusions without hallucinations. The platform offers unified protection through deep telemetry collection and correlation capabilities. It provides visibility into cloud assets, workloads, and configurations across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The system performs continuous monitoring to detect misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and threats in real-time. Core security capabilities include cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection (CWPP), vulnerability management, and software pipeline security. The platform scans CI/CD pipelines for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and malware while enforcing security policies. It provides agentless coverage alongside agent-based monitoring for comprehensive protection. Detection and response capabilities map threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and provide full attack path visibility. The platform correlates runtime and historical data across multiple attack surfaces to prioritize threats and risks. It maintains real-time asset inventory of both ephemeral and persistent cloud resources without requiring sensors. Compliance and risk management features map to compliance standards and enable customization for security requirements. The platform contextualizes risk across cloud environments and supports automated remediation workflows.

