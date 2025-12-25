Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security provides security for workloads across private data centers and public clouds. The product is part of Bitdefender's Cloud Native Security offering and integrates with Cloud Workload Security and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM+). The solution offers protection for both Windows and Linux servers across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It uses a lightweight agent architecture with heuristics and caching algorithms designed to minimize resource consumption including CPU, memory, and IOPS usage. The platform provides centralized visibility and management through a single console that consolidates security across on-premises and cloud environments. It includes automated incident analysis capabilities through an Incident Analyzer that provides human-readable results for security event assessment. The product integrates with major cloud platforms and virtualization technologies to enable automated deployment and security workflow automation. It supports platform-agnostic security across different cloud service providers and hypervisors. Multi-layered security defenses are implemented to detect and prevent advanced attacks on cloud workloads. The solution provides real-time inventory management and visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. The architecture is designed for linear scalability to support expanding cloud coverage areas. Integration with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) capabilities allows for correlation of incidents across broader context for faster response times.