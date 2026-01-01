Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform Logo

Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform

Cloud workload protection platform for vulnerability scanning and management

Cloud Security
Commercial
Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform Description

Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a component of the Plerion cloud security platform that focuses on identifying and managing vulnerabilities in cloud workloads. The platform scans containers, images, and code for known vulnerabilities, including operating system packages and code dependencies. The platform provides vulnerability prioritization capabilities that order vulnerabilities by risk level, allowing security teams to focus on the most critical issues first. Users can filter vulnerabilities based on multiple risk factors, including whether the vulnerable asset contains sensitive data, whether the vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, or whether public exploits exist. Plerion CWPP offers remediation guidance that includes details such as the affected path, fixed version, and other relevant information to assist in vulnerability resolution. The platform is part of a broader Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that includes additional capabilities such as cloud security posture management, attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, asset inventory, permissions management, breach detection, data security, code security, compliance monitoring, and software composition analysis. The platform supports multiple cloud environments and provides a unified interface for managing cloud security concerns across different workload types.

