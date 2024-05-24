Deepfence Description

Deepfence is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) available in two editions: ThreatMapper (open source) and ThreatStryker (enterprise). The platform provides security capabilities for cloud-native applications and infrastructure. The open source ThreatMapper edition scans for vulnerabilities and compliance exceptions, and collects runtime security events for offline analysis. It can be deployed on-premises and has accumulated over 1.3 million pulls and 10,000+ stars on GitHub. The enterprise ThreatStryker edition extends ThreatMapper's capabilities with additional features including real-time attack analysis, comprehensive threat assessment, and tailored application protection. It includes enterprise support and is available through a 14-day free trial or via AWS Marketplace. Both editions include vulnerability and compliance scanning, malware and secret scanning, attack surface prioritization, and integration capabilities. The enterprise edition adds real-time detection and response, runtime attack analysis, and dedicated enterprise support. The platform is designed for securing containerized and cloud-native environments, providing visibility and protection across the application stack. Deepfence can be deployed on-premises or in cloud environments.