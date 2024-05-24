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Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions

by CYBERMATRICKS

Cloud platform offering scalable infrastructure, backup, and DevSecOps testing.

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Devsecops
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Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions Description

Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions provides cloud-based infrastructure and security services delivered over the internet. The platform offers scalable computing resources that can be adjusted to meet changing business demands and optimize performance. The solution includes infrastructure scalability, cloud backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and collaboration tools for remote access. It operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model to help organizations manage IT expenses. The platform incorporates DevSecOps capabilities with application security testing features. It supports Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for web, mobile, and API applications. The testing coverage extends beyond OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. The solution provides continuous development support throughout the full development lifecycle. It includes CI/CD integration capabilities and defect tracking functionality. The platform is designed to ensure high availability and reliability with minimal downtime. Security measures are implemented to protect data and applications hosted on the cloud infrastructure. The solution enables teams to collaborate using cloud-based tools while maintaining access to backup and recovery services for critical data protection.

Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions is Cloud platform offering scalable infrastructure, backup, and DevSecOps testing. developed by CYBERMATRICKS. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS.

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