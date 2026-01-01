Cyscale CNAPP Logo

Cyscale CNAPP Description

Cyscale CNAPP is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security and compliance capabilities for multi-cloud environments. The platform operates as an agentless solution that performs contextual analysis of cloud misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, access controls, and data security across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The platform includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for identifying misconfigurations, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing identities and permissions, and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities for securing virtual machines, containers, and serverless functions. It provides continuous scanning and monitoring of cloud infrastructure with contextual analysis that correlates issues affecting compute, data storage, and identity assets. Cyscale offers compliance management for regulatory standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR. The platform includes over 500 out-of-the-box security controls and built-in compliance templates. It provides container security with visibility over container-based applications and Kubernetes security with inventory management for both managed and unmanaged clusters. The platform features a centralized dashboard for managing security policies across single and multi-cloud environments, with reporting capabilities in CSV and PDF formats. It includes data security tools for tracking cloud data stores and performing contextual security analysis to protect data assets and prevent breaches.

Cyscale CNAPP is CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection developed by Cyscale Limited. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Native.

