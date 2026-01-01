Cyscale CNAPP
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
Cyscale CNAPP
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
Cyscale CNAPP Description
Cyscale CNAPP is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security and compliance capabilities for multi-cloud environments. The platform operates as an agentless solution that performs contextual analysis of cloud misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, access controls, and data security across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The platform includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for identifying misconfigurations, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for managing identities and permissions, and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) capabilities for securing virtual machines, containers, and serverless functions. It provides continuous scanning and monitoring of cloud infrastructure with contextual analysis that correlates issues affecting compute, data storage, and identity assets. Cyscale offers compliance management for regulatory standards including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR. The platform includes over 500 out-of-the-box security controls and built-in compliance templates. It provides container security with visibility over container-based applications and Kubernetes security with inventory management for both managed and unmanaged clusters. The platform features a centralized dashboard for managing security policies across single and multi-cloud environments, with reporting capabilities in CSV and PDF formats. It includes data security tools for tracking cloud data stores and performing contextual security analysis to protect data assets and prevent breaches.
Cyscale CNAPP FAQ
Common questions about Cyscale CNAPP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyscale CNAPP is CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection developed by Cyscale Limited. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Native.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership