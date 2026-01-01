CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
Multi-cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and serverless apps
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
Multi-cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and serverless apps
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Description
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a cloud security solution that protects workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments. The platform monitors virtual machines, containers, and serverless applications to detect threats and vulnerabilities during runtime. The solution provides real-time threat detection by monitoring cloud workloads for vulnerabilities and abnormal behaviors. It includes automated compliance checks for regulatory frameworks including PCI DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA. The platform identifies misconfigurations with real-time alerts and provides suggested fixes. CloudMatos CWPP incorporates AI-driven insights to identify and remediate security issues across workloads. The platform includes workload immutability features to prevent unauthorized changes and automated malware scanning capabilities. It uses application controls to block unapproved software in runtime environments. The solution offers workload isolation techniques including microsegmentation to reduce attack surfaces. It provides continuous monitoring across multi-cloud infrastructures with automated responses that can isolate threats and block unauthorized activities. The platform includes a centralized dashboard for visibility and control across all cloud workload security operations. CloudMatos CWPP is designed for small and medium businesses, managed service providers, and enterprises requiring cloud workload protection without enterprise-level complexity.
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) FAQ
Common questions about CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is Multi-cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and serverless apps developed by CloudMatos. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership