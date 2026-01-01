CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Description

CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a cloud security solution that protects workloads across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform environments. The platform monitors virtual machines, containers, and serverless applications to detect threats and vulnerabilities during runtime. The solution provides real-time threat detection by monitoring cloud workloads for vulnerabilities and abnormal behaviors. It includes automated compliance checks for regulatory frameworks including PCI DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA. The platform identifies misconfigurations with real-time alerts and provides suggested fixes. CloudMatos CWPP incorporates AI-driven insights to identify and remediate security issues across workloads. The platform includes workload immutability features to prevent unauthorized changes and automated malware scanning capabilities. It uses application controls to block unapproved software in runtime environments. The solution offers workload isolation techniques including microsegmentation to reduce attack surfaces. It provides continuous monitoring across multi-cloud infrastructures with automated responses that can isolate threats and block unauthorized activities. The platform includes a centralized dashboard for visibility and control across all cloud workload security operations. CloudMatos CWPP is designed for small and medium businesses, managed service providers, and enterprises requiring cloud workload protection without enterprise-level complexity.