Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud Description

Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a data-centric hybrid security platform designed for large enterprises. The platform provides security controls across devices, private data centers, and cloud environments. The solution includes four main security portfolios: endpoint security and management for laptops, desktops, tablets, mobile phones, servers, and cloud workloads; network security to block web-based threats; information security to protect sensitive data across endpoints, cloud services, and on-premises environments; and email security to defend against malware, ransomware, malicious URLs, and business email compromise. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments, allowing organizations to migrate security policies between environments without requiring new contracts or SKUs. It enforces policies at the closest point to users and supports managed and unmanaged devices across multiple platforms. Symantec Enterprise Cloud operates the Global Intelligence Network, which contains 11 trillion elements of telemetry. The platform uses artificial intelligence algorithms and threat hunting capabilities to identify targeted attacks. The system provides cross-control point visibility and integrates with third-party products through a standardized partner platform. The solution aligns with security frameworks including Zero Trust and SASE architectures.