Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud

Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud Description

Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a data-centric hybrid security platform designed for large enterprises. The platform provides security controls across devices, private data centers, and cloud environments. The solution includes four main security portfolios: endpoint security and management for laptops, desktops, tablets, mobile phones, servers, and cloud workloads; network security to block web-based threats; information security to protect sensitive data across endpoints, cloud services, and on-premises environments; and email security to defend against malware, ransomware, malicious URLs, and business email compromise. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments, allowing organizations to migrate security policies between environments without requiring new contracts or SKUs. It enforces policies at the closest point to users and supports managed and unmanaged devices across multiple platforms. Symantec Enterprise Cloud operates the Global Intelligence Network, which contains 11 trillion elements of telemetry. The platform uses artificial intelligence algorithms and threat hunting capabilities to identify targeted attacks. The system provides cross-control point visibility and integrates with third-party products through a standardized partner platform. The solution aligns with security frameworks including Zero Trust and SASE architectures.

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud FAQ

Common questions about Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection developed by Broadcom. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →