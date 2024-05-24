Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud
Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud Description
Symantec Enterprise Cloud is a data-centric hybrid security platform designed for large enterprises. The platform provides security controls across devices, private data centers, and cloud environments. The solution includes four main security portfolios: endpoint security and management for laptops, desktops, tablets, mobile phones, servers, and cloud workloads; network security to block web-based threats; information security to protect sensitive data across endpoints, cloud services, and on-premises environments; and email security to defend against malware, ransomware, malicious URLs, and business email compromise. The platform supports both on-premises and cloud-based deployments, allowing organizations to migrate security policies between environments without requiring new contracts or SKUs. It enforces policies at the closest point to users and supports managed and unmanaged devices across multiple platforms. Symantec Enterprise Cloud operates the Global Intelligence Network, which contains 11 trillion elements of telemetry. The platform uses artificial intelligence algorithms and threat hunting capabilities to identify targeted attacks. The system provides cross-control point visibility and integrates with third-party products through a standardized partner platform. The solution aligns with security frameworks including Zero Trust and SASE architectures.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud is Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection developed by Broadcom. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership