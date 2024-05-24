Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform
CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform
CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Description
Fidelis Halo is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides visibility across cloud, server, and container infrastructure through real-time discovery, inventory, and assessment capabilities. The solution uses patented microagented technology with a centralized grid architecture that offloads cloud security processing from the monitored environments. This approach enables near-real-time monitoring without requiring costly snapshots or additional cloud service subscriptions. Fidelis Halo detects misconfigurations, configuration drift, vulnerable servers, and indicators of compromise across cloud, on-premises, and virtual environments. The platform includes Heartbeat Monitoring for continuous security assessment and supports automated cloud security and compliance operations. The solution is designed to operate without consuming additional cloud resources or requiring extra cloud service subscriptions for security operations. It supports hybrid-cloud architectures and provides a single platform for managing security across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure. Fidelis Halo includes three main components: Server Secure for server protection, Cloud Secure for cloud security posture management (CSPM), and Container Secure for container security. The platform aims to support DevSecOps maturity through automation of security and compliance operations.
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform FAQ
Common questions about Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform is CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring developed by Fidelis Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership