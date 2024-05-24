Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Description

Fidelis Halo is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) designed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides visibility across cloud, server, and container infrastructure through real-time discovery, inventory, and assessment capabilities. The solution uses patented microagented technology with a centralized grid architecture that offloads cloud security processing from the monitored environments. This approach enables near-real-time monitoring without requiring costly snapshots or additional cloud service subscriptions. Fidelis Halo detects misconfigurations, configuration drift, vulnerable servers, and indicators of compromise across cloud, on-premises, and virtual environments. The platform includes Heartbeat Monitoring for continuous security assessment and supports automated cloud security and compliance operations. The solution is designed to operate without consuming additional cloud resources or requiring extra cloud service subscriptions for security operations. It supports hybrid-cloud architectures and provides a single platform for managing security across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure. Fidelis Halo includes three main components: Server Secure for server protection, Cloud Secure for cloud security posture management (CSPM), and Container Secure for container security. The platform aims to support DevSecOps maturity through automation of security and compliance operations.