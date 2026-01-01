Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform Logo

Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) provides security for hybrid cloud workloads through discovery, detection, and remediation capabilities. The platform offers agentless discovery and scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets, and software inventory across workloads. It includes an eBPF-based sensor for runtime detection and response. The platform monitors workloads at multiple levels including file execution, process activity, and network traffic. It generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and maintains a software catalog using GenAI to label inventory and packages. The system scans for unencrypted secrets, public keys, and expired certificates. Detection capabilities include YARA-based behavioral signatures and anomaly-based detection methods. The platform prioritizes vulnerabilities based on actual usage by running processes to reduce alert noise. It provides attack path analysis and software build provenance for root cause investigation. The platform includes a rule engine for real-time detection and prevention of malicious processes such as cryptominers and reverse shells. It offers bulk remediation capabilities and customizable policies for enforcement. File Integrity Monitoring, log analysis, and eBPF event collection provide visibility across the workload fleet. The system supports both VM and container image security from build time to runtime, enabling hardened software pipelines and trusted deployments.

Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform is Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments developed by Uptycs.

