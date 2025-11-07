Trend Micro Deep Security Logo

Trend Micro Deep Security is a runtime security solution designed to protect workloads across physical, virtual, cloud, and container environments. The product provides protection against vulnerabilities, malware, and unauthorized changes through a single lightweight agent deployed on hosts. The solution offers virtual patching capabilities that allow organizations to protect systems against vulnerabilities without applying traditional patches. It includes intrusion prevention, anti-malware, and file integrity monitoring capabilities. Deep Security uses machine learning techniques to detect and prevent unknown threats. The product is available as both on-premises software and as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment option. It supports automated workload discovery and protection, enabling security to scale with dynamic cloud environments. The solution includes host-based security controls that can be deployed automatically during auto-scaling operations. Deep Security integrates with the Trend Micro Smart Protection Network for global threat intelligence, providing continuous updates to protection mechanisms. The product includes APIs, cloud formation templates, and quick starts to enable automation of security deployment, policy management, and compliance reporting. The solution addresses multiple compliance frameworks including GDPR, PCI DSS, NIST 800-53, FedRamp, and HIPAA/HITECH. It provides centralized visibility, policy management, and reporting across hybrid environments. The product is available through AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace with usage-based pricing options.

