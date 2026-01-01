Wiz Unified Security Logo

Wiz Unified Security

Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wiz Unified Security Description

Wiz Unified Security is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security coverage across code repositories, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud runtime environments. The platform offers code-to-cloud mapping capabilities that trace security risks in cloud environments back to their source code origin. The product scans for vulnerabilities in software dependencies through Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). It performs Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning with over 1,000 rules for Terraform, CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, Kubernetes, and Docker configurations. The platform detects hardcoded secrets in code, IaC templates, and container images. Wiz includes Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities that identify and classify sensitive data such as PHI and PII within codebases. It performs malware scanning to detect threats before they reach CI runners and cloud environments. The platform assesses CI/CD security posture by checking for misconfigurations in version control systems and CI/CD tools against standards including OpenSSF Best Practices, OWASP TOP10 CI/CD Risks, and CIS benchmarks for GitHub and GitLab. The platform integrates with developer workflows through IDE plugins and pull request integrations, providing fix suggestions directly within source code. It uses runtime context from cloud sensors to prioritize vulnerabilities based on reachability and actual risk exposure.

Wiz Unified Security FAQ

Common questions about Wiz Unified Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wiz Unified Security is Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments developed by Wiz. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, CNAPP, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →