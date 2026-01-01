Datadog Workload Protection
Datadog Workload Protection is a cloud-native security solution that provides runtime protection for workloads across cloud and containerized environments. The product monitors and protects applications, containers, and hosts from threats during execution. The solution operates as part of Datadog's broader security platform, integrating with their observability and monitoring capabilities. It provides visibility into workload behavior and detects anomalous activities that may indicate security threats. Workload Protection monitors file integrity, process execution, and network activity at the kernel level to identify suspicious behavior. The product uses runtime analysis to detect threats such as unauthorized access attempts, malicious processes, and abnormal system calls. The solution supports multiple deployment environments including Kubernetes, containers, and serverless architectures. It provides security coverage across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud platforms. Datadog Workload Protection includes integration with other Datadog security products including Cloud SIEM, Cloud Security Posture Management, and Application Security. This unified approach allows security teams to correlate runtime threats with broader security context from infrastructure monitoring, logs, and application performance data. The product provides alerting capabilities and can integrate with incident response workflows through Datadog's Event Management and Workflow Automation features.
