Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP Description

Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP is a cloud-native application protection platform that combines runtime context with AI intelligence for cloud and AI security. The platform consists of two main components: Runtime CNAPP for cloud security and Runtime AISP (AI Security Platform) for securing AI stacks including models, agents, and architecture. The solution uses an AI-native agent and purpose-built LLM to provide risk prioritization, threat detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities. It collects runtime context from cloud environments to enable security analysis and incident response. The platform provides visibility into security incidents, vulnerability management with prioritization scoring (Sweet Score), and detection of threats such as malicious scripts and cryptocurrency mining. It monitors AI-related risks including architecture and systemic risk, data protection, misconfigurations and privileges, vulnerability and attack surface, and vendor and model control. Sweet Security supports both Linux and Windows environments for runtime visibility and detection. The platform aims to reduce false positives through runtime context enrichment and accelerate security response times through AI-powered analysis and investigation capabilities.