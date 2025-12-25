Sophos Cloud Native Security Description

Sophos Cloud Native Security is a cloud security platform that provides protection across multiple cloud environments including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code, and Docker Hub. The platform operates from a single unified console for deployment and management. The product includes cloud security posture management capabilities with asset inventories, network visualizations, cloud spend monitoring, and configuration risk assessment. It provides automated compliance assessments with audit-ready reports and Infrastructure as Code security scanning. For workload protection, the platform offers host and container security for both Linux and Windows systems through agent-based or API-based deployment. It includes runtime security for Linux without kernel modules and ransomware protection for Windows hosts. The solution monitors application management, configuration lockdown, and critical system file changes. The platform implements identity and access management controls to enforce least privilege across multi-cloud environments. It visualizes IAM roles to identify over-privileged access and detects unusual user access patterns and credential misuse through AI-powered anomaly detection. Additional capabilities include serverless environment security through SophosLabs Intelix APIs for threat lookups and anti-malware scans. Network security features include cloud edge firewall with IPS, ATP, URL filtering, Web Application Firewall, and SD-WAN connectivity options. The platform integrates extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities to identify malware, exploits, misconfigurations, and anomalous behaviors. It connects security events across the environment to optimize investigation and response workflows.