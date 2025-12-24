Plerion Cloud Security Platform Logo

Plerion Cloud Security Platform

Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Plerion Cloud Security Platform Description

Plerion Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security monitoring and remediation capabilities for multi-cloud environments. The platform supports AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes deployments. The platform includes an AI-powered component called Pleri that functions as an automated security teammate. Pleri performs continuous monitoring, analyzes security findings, and executes remediation actions in real-time. The AI component operates continuously without requiring onboarding or training periods. The platform addresses alert fatigue by reducing alert noise and provides centralized visibility across multiple cloud accounts and environments through a unified dashboard. It includes risk prioritization capabilities to help security teams focus on critical issues. Plerion offers investigation capabilities and aims to reduce context switching by consolidating security operations within a single interface. The platform is designed for deployment in minutes and provides immediate operational value. The solution targets growing companies and managed security service providers operating cloud infrastructure. It is positioned to address cloud security skills gaps and talent shortages by automating security analysis and response tasks.

Plerion Cloud Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Plerion Cloud Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Plerion Cloud Security Platform is Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes developed by Plerion. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AWS Security, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →