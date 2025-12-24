Plerion Cloud Security Platform
Plerion Cloud Security Platform
Plerion Cloud Security Platform Description
Plerion Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security monitoring and remediation capabilities for multi-cloud environments. The platform supports AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes deployments. The platform includes an AI-powered component called Pleri that functions as an automated security teammate. Pleri performs continuous monitoring, analyzes security findings, and executes remediation actions in real-time. The AI component operates continuously without requiring onboarding or training periods. The platform addresses alert fatigue by reducing alert noise and provides centralized visibility across multiple cloud accounts and environments through a unified dashboard. It includes risk prioritization capabilities to help security teams focus on critical issues. Plerion offers investigation capabilities and aims to reduce context switching by consolidating security operations within a single interface. The platform is designed for deployment in minutes and provides immediate operational value. The solution targets growing companies and managed security service providers operating cloud infrastructure. It is positioned to address cloud security skills gaps and talent shortages by automating security analysis and response tasks.
Plerion Cloud Security Platform FAQ
