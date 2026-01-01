Sysdig Sysdig Monitor
Sysdig Monitor is a cloud-native monitoring platform designed for Kubernetes and container environments. The product provides visibility into Kubernetes health, performance, and resource utilization through a managed Prometheus service. The platform collects, correlates, and enriches metrics to deliver application availability monitoring and performance analysis. It includes automatic service discovery and a scalable data store for Prometheus metrics while maintaining compatibility with PromQL queries and Grafana dashboards. Sysdig Monitor offers Kubernetes-specific troubleshooting capabilities with prioritized issue lists, pod details, live logs, and remediation guidance. The platform provides out-of-the-box dashboards and configurable alerts that integrate with existing alert management systems. The product includes cost optimization features that analyze Kubernetes resource utilization to identify wasteful spending. It supports high-volume custom metrics ingestion in multiple formats at reduced costs compared to standard metrics pricing. The monitoring solution extends to cloud infrastructure beyond Kubernetes, providing visibility across cloud-native workloads. It supports AWS Lambda monitoring through the AWS Lambda Telemetry API and includes OpenShift monitoring capabilities. Built on open standards, the platform integrates with the Falco runtime security project and maintains full Prometheus compatibility to avoid vendor lock-in.
